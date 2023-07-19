THE POLICIA NACIONAL have arrested a drug trafficker who supplied ecstasy to a minor who went into a coma at Alicante General Hospital.

The 26-year-old dealer was jailed by an Alicante court and has been charged with drug trafficking, crimes against public health, and the illegal possession of weapons.

Police tracked him down after a 17-year-old boy was admitted to hospital after taking ecstasy pills bought from the trafficker.

Officers also wanted to ensure that nobody else bought narcotics from the man who had numerous arrests for selling drugs.

A court order allowed the police to enter his house where they seized 111 ecstasy pills, 48 grams of methamphetamine (MDMA), 92 doses of LSD, and 57 grams of hashish.

TRAFFICKER’S SEIZED ITEMS

Police also removed several weapons including a 9mm calibre pistol with ammunition: a pellet revolver; several knives: plus €4,724 in cash.