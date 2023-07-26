A GIBRALTAR director described the ‘precious’ win of two awards at the British National Drama Festival in Coventry, England last weekend.

Signed Me by Christian Santos and Hannah Mifsud got awards for Outstanding Festival Contribution and Best Team Backstage.

The overall winning play at the Gibraltar Drama Festival last March also came second in the Best original script section of the annual UK event.

Top directors and performers from all over the UK took part at the Albany Theatre event on July 20-23.

Christian Santos, former mayor of Gibraltar, runs the Gibraltar Academy for Music and Performing Arts (GAMPA) that put on the play.

He described it as ‘a fantastic time’ in the UK for his young cast in the play about friendship through the years.

“Its an honour to be selected as a finalist in the UK National drama festival,” Santos told The Olive Press.

“To come back with two awards and a runner up placing in a writing award is precious.

“It was special moment for the whole team to share.”

The appearance at the UK’s amateur drama festival was a first for any play from Gibraltar.

Theatre critic Bev Jenkins also piped up to show her support for the GAMPA’s ‘fiercely talented group’ on social media.

“You certainly won the hearts of the audience GAMPA – I’ve never seen a reaction like the one you received today,” Jenkins said.

“Such an emotive performance. It has been pure joy to follow you,” she added.

Finally, the Rock’s culture minister John Cortes congratulated GAMPA for ‘another successful result at an international event’, in a government statement.

“I am very proud to have been able to be present at this event, and witness such an amazing, outstanding, and incredible performance,” Cortes said.

“The play was both brilliant and emotional, with excellent acting by all the players.

“Once again, another hugely proud moment for Gibraltarian culture and for Gibraltar as a whole!”

