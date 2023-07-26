A DUTCHMAN searched for arms and drug trafficking has been arrested in Orihuela (Alicante).

Guardia Civil started an investigation in March after being informed the 43-year-old was hiding in Orihuela.

Officers examined CCTV footage from the area and discovered the fugitive had a girlfriend who was a resident in the town.

The 43-year-old was arrested just outside her partner’s property with a suitcase and ready to flee spain.

A source has told the Olive Press that the house where he was arrested is a luxury urbanisation where many Brits live known as Entre Naranjos.

This informant further reveals that police in the Netherlands found several firearms in the boot of his car and that he was also caught in possession of 3 kg of ecstasy.

A Guardia Civil source has told the Olive Press that the accused showed a fake passport during the arrest.

“He took out a fake Dutch passport but we managed to find his real one inside the property,” he said.

He added: “The man was going to his car that was rented in the Netherlands so it is possible he was going to return there, but I can only confirm he intended to leave Spain.

A court in Madrid has sent the Dutchman to prison and proceedings to extradite him to the Netherlands are taking place.

Read more:

Pay up: ‘Sextortion’ gang targeted victim’s families with hitmen if they did not hand over thousands in Spain’s Alicante

Five men imprisoned for an illegal marihuana plantation in a luxury chalet in Alicante

5 tonnes of 87% pure cocaine with street values of a quarter of a BILLION euros seized in…