THREE locals have drowned in a beach closed for swimmers in Valencia.

The bathers, two men and a woman aged between 57 and 63, went for a swim at a beach in the municipality of Xeraco, in the Safor region.

They entered the water in a beach area known as Marenys, which has no lifeguards and was closed to bathing.

Rescue services received a call alerting that three people had been pulled from the water by other swimmers and members of the Red Cross.

Firefighters, police officers and Red Cross staff performed CPR to the unconscious bathers but could not do anything to save their lives.

A fourth person who was also in the water managed to swim back to the beach and was taken to hospital.

Guardia Civil are investigating the incident, which is the worst tragedy in living memory in the Safor region.

