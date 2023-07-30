2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Santa Pola with garage - € 270,000

Santa Pola, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 270,000

Last 2 homes in Gran Alacant, immediate delivery, just 600 meters from the sea!!This ground floor apartment has an incredible terrace of more than 30m2, 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1 toilet. Spacious and very bright dining room, kitchen with island, ideal to enjoy your social gatherings. All built with materials of the highest quality.The apartment comes with a parking space in the basement, and the complex has beautiful green areas and a barbecue area, a gym and an outdoor swimming pool for adults, with a Jacuzzi and a children´s pool… See full property details