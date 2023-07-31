WORK could start as soon as September on constructing a 7,490 home urbanisation in Toreviejva- the largest piece of urban developable land in Alicante Province.

La Hoya covers an area of nearly two million square metres and Torrevieja council has approved final modifications to the project estimated at €53 million.

La Hoya is bordered by the CV-905, the La Siesta urbanisations, La Mata natural park, the Quiron hospital, and Torrevieja’s International Auditorium.

Developers Elche Corpic, Eurovillas, and Torrevieja’s TM Group have been awarded licences which will include hooking up electricity and water supplies to the area.

The developers will have to build a pond close to the CV-905 which can store 40,000 cubic metres of storm water linked to water collectors to prevent any flooding.

The link road between the CV-905 and the N-332 will also be substantially upgraded and 413,000 m2 of land will create green spaces including a large area to the south of the La Mata lake.

A commercial centre covering over 1,000 m2 will be set up between La Siesta-El Chaparral and the Jardin del Mar, with DIY retailer Bauhaus pledging to open on the site.

Despite building approval being granted by the Valencian government in 2009, nothing happened because of the recession and a series of legal challenges plus an environmental impact study concerning the adjoining natural park.

The giant urbanisation will see a mixture of holiday homes, along with properties aimed at first-time domestic buyers and an element of subsidised housing.

The build time runs up to 25 years and once finished, the La Hoya development is estimated to accommodate 18,000 people- which on current numbers would take Torrevieja’s population to 110,000 residents.