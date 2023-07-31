3 bedroom Villa for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool - € 349,000

Ciudad Quesada, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 349,000

The villa is spread over one level and consists of a total of three bedrooms, two bathrooms as well as a kitchen, winter garden and a roof terrace The main entrance goes through the cozy glazed winter garden Here you can close off the glass to protect from the wind during winter, and open up completely on warm summer days. From the winter garden you enter a spacious living room with a sofa section, a dining area and a wood-burning fireplace From the living room you have access to a bright and delicate kitchen with fronts that are drawn all the way up to the ceiling The white goods are in… See full property details