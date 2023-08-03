LAST July witnessed scorching temperatures across Andalucia, making it the fourth warmest month in the region since 1961, as reported by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

The average temperature for the month soared to 27.7ºC, a significant 1.7ºC degrees above the usual norm.

Evidence of the extreme heat was apparent with temperatures surpassing 44ºC at various locations.

On July 10, Loja (Granada) recorded a scorching 44.6ºC, followed by 44.8ºC in Albox (Almeria) on July 12, 44.9ºC degrees in Andujar (Jaén) on the 17th, and 44.2ºC on July 19 at the Malaga airport station, setting a record in the historical series.

According to AEMET’s data shared on the social network X, the average temperature of 27.7ºC in July ranks second only to the average recorded in the Andalucian region in 2015 (28.5ºC), 2022 (28.2ºC), and 2020 (28ºC).

Malaga and Granada experienced particularly warm weather last July, with average temperatures of 29.4ºC and 28.8ºC, respectively, surpassing the monthly average of the reference period (1991-2020) by 3.4ºC and 2.3ºC.

In Almeria, the monthly average temperature reached 28.5ºC, 2.3ºC above the norm; Cadiz recorded 25.5ºC (+0.8 degrees); Cordoba saw 29.7ºC (+1.9 degrees); Huelva experienced 27.4ºC (+1.6 degrees), and Jaén observed 29.7ºC (1.8 degrees higher).

July 2023 also marked a milestone for the Malaga airport station, registering the warmest average temperature (29.5ºC) for any month since records began in 1942.

The month saw a significant number of days with ‘terral’ – warm winds – resulting in eight days with maximum temperatures above 36ºC and twelve days with minimum temperatures above 25ºC in the city, as reported by AEMET.

