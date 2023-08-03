GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

A NEW express car park has opened in the arrivals area of Alicante-Elche airport allowing passengers to be dropped off or picked up safely.

Free parking will be offered for ten minutes in the zone which houses the airport’s multi-storey car park.

The new facility is in addition to the one that has operated for the last few years in the departures area.

The park has two entrance barriers and two exit barriers with access and departure achieved by using a ticket or using a QR code reader.

It means the airport now has a total of 106 express spaces which it is hoped will reduce congestion at peak travel times.

Another major improvement at the airport has been announced by operator Aena which will see a big investment in security and baggage check areas in the departure area.

New scanning equipment will be installed which means that travellers in the future will not have to remove electronic equipment or liquids from their hand luggage, which will save time on going through security.

