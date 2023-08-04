4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in El Medano with pool garage - € 495,000

El Medano, Tenerife 4 beds 2 baths € 495,000

Tenerife Sun Properties have this large Townhouse in El Medano. This beautiful, cozy corner house has four rooms, three of them are on the first floor. One has been converted into a handy walk-in closet. One room has an en-suite bathroom, the second bathroom with a shower is also on the first floor. On the top floor, you can find the fourth room with a toilet and a shower. Next to this room, there is a relatively spacious terrace. There is a nice terrace in front of the house and then you enter the first living room through the front door. A fully equipped kitchen with access to the terrace… See full property details