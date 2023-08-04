PETROL prices are at their highest in 2023 after the latest increases this early August.

The new hikes come as millions of Spaniards and tourists are driving to and around their holiday destinations during the month’s first fortnight.

On the Costa del Sol, the litre of standard 95 octane petrol has reached €1.80 in some areas of Malaga Province.

The prices of petrol and diesel oil have grown by 3.7% and 4.5% respectively, since last month.

Filling the tank is now €5 more expensive than it was five months ago.

With the current prices, filling up a 55-litre tank with petrol costs €90,75 on average and €82.61 with diesel oil.

“The price rise will have a negative effect as people will travel less and may choose other transport options for their trips,” Emilio Corcoles, spokesman of the Mediterranean Federation of Service Stations, said.

Petrol prices have experienced a shocking 19.3% increase compared to the first week of 2023.

In Malaga, the cheapest prices can be found in the municipalities of Pizarra and Villanueva del Trabuco, with prices around €1.50 per litre.

Read more: