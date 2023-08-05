GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

A MAMMOTH iceberg weighing over 15,000 kilograms is set to make its grand appearance in Malaga at the start of September, courtesy of the intrepid team behind the Arctic Challenge 2023 expedition.

The iceberg will be placed on Calle Larios, in the heart of the Costa del Sol’s capital, and will be left there until it melts naturally, serving as a poignant visual reminder of the pressing issue of climate change.

The Arctic Challenge 2023 team, led by Manuel Calvo, president of MaratonDog, conducted a polar exploration in Greenland from July 12 to 28. During this period, the team covered 592 kilometers with a group of teenagers who have overcome cancer, as a tribute to their struggle and resilience, according to the expedition’s report last Tuesday, August 1.

As an additional challenge, the expedition members managed to bring a genuine iceberg from Greenland to Spain to raise awareness about the effects of climate change.

Acquiring an export license from the Government of Greenland for scientific research purposes, the iceberg now makes its way to Spain aboard a container, meticulously kept at a chilling -22 degrees Celsius to maintain its pristine state during the voyage.

The Provincial Government of Malaga and the Dingonatura Foundation sponsored the expedition, and have once again demonstrating their commitment to championing adventurous initiatives aimed at documenting and comprehending the grave impacts of climate change in vulnerable regions of the world.

The ultimate goal is to highlight the profound challenges faced by the ecosystem, significantly affecting the lives of its inhabitants, as well as the delicate balance of flora and fauna.

In addition to documenting the area and collecting biological samples, which will be sent to various institutions for scientific analysis on how climatic changes affect the region, the adventure and exploration of the Arctic team will be showcased in the documentary film ‘Arctic Challenge – Operation Iceberg.’

The Arctic Challenge 2023 initiative draws inspiration from notable actions, such as Artic Basecamp, which astounded the world during the Climate Summit in 2026 by placing an iceberg in Glasgow’s Clyde River. Additionally, renowned Danish artist Olafur Eliason and geologist Minik Rosing staged similar spectacles in Copenhagen, London, and Paris. These endeavors collectively aspire to awaken global consciousness about the critical repercussions of climate change that demand urgent attention.

