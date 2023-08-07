The majority of Spain has been placed under weather warnings until at least Thursday due to soaring temperatures aided by a blast of hot air from Africa.

The country’s weather agency AEMET today warned that Jaen, in Andalucia, could see highs of 44C between 9am and 12pm on Wednesday, when the mercury is expected to reach its highest heights.

The province in the east of the southernmost region has been placed on red alert for Wednesday, along with much of Madrid, meaning there will be an ‘extreme risk’ to life in these areas.

Malaga province will avoid weather warnings until Wednesday, when an orange alert will be in place in Antequera and Ronda amid expected highs of 42C and 40C respectively.

The Costa del Sol has yet to be placed under an alert this week, however it is expected to see its highest temperatures on Friday, with the likes of Marbella forecast to see the mercury reach into the late 30s.

According to AEMET, some of the increase in heat this week is due to a mass of air from the continent of Africa, which is extremely hot and dry.