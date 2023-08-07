GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

Fears are growing of a new type of crime in Marbella following two brazen ‘ram-raid’ robberies in the space of just 24 hours.

A jewellery store and a mobile phone shop on the same street in San Pedro de Alcantara were both targets of thieves at the weekend.

In the latest attack, a black Seat car reversed into the shop front window of the ‘Joyeria’ on Calle Pizarro.

The robbers fled the scene after filling up bags with goods at around 6.30am on Sunday.

Witnesses claimed they saw the group climb into a luxury vehicle that was waiting for them nearby.

Policia Nacional rushed to the scene after several locals called the emergency 112 number, however no arrests have been made. There were no reported injuries.

It came just 24 hours after a similar raid on a telephone shop on the same street.

At around 3.45am on Saturday, a grey vehicle smashed through the front window before four men raided the store and made a quick escape.

A video of the jewellery raid with the still in the shop window as police arrived was widely shared on social media.