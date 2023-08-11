A DEAL to increase wages in Malaga’s hospitality industry has been reached between trade unions and key employer groups today, Friday, August 8.

The agreement came after days of negotiation, and just a few hours before the start of Malaga’s Feria.

A major demonstration led by CCOO and UGT labour unions took place last August 1 to protest against the low wages in the food industry.

The Olive Press informed earlier of a new protest that was expected to take place today at 10am in the streets of Malaga, which has now been called off after the closing of the deal.

The negotiations between unions and three key employer groups – Malaga Businesses Confederation (CEM) , Malaga Hotel Entrepreneurs (Mahos) and the Costa del Sol Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs (Aehcos), led to the agreement, which will be in force until 2027 and was voted and approved today.

The deal includes a raise between 2.5% and 3.7% to be implemented this 2023, with the final percentage to be determined in relation to the CPI (consumer price index).

Followed by increases between 2.5% and 4% in 2024 and 2025 and between 2% and 3% in 2026 and 2027.”

“The employer groups owed us one as our wages were freezed in 2020, during the pandemic, and we were just asking for fair compensation to recover our purchasing power,” Lola Villalba, Secretary of Malaga Provincial Working Union, said.

