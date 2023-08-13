A BRITISH teenager has been arrested for allegedly selling cocaine, MDMA and ketamine in Ibiza.

According to reports, the 18-year-old was caught in the act in the popular resort of Playa den Bossa at around 9.10pm on Wednesday.

He is the second Brit to be arrested for allegedly dealing drugs on the party island in less than a week, after a 42-year-old was found with 35 doses of cocaine last Saturday.

According to Policia Nacional, the boy quickly put something back into his fanny pack when he realised officers were observing him, raising suspicions.

He became visibly nervous and took off down an adjacent street in a bid to get away from the policemen, reports respected Spanish news channel Cadena Ser.

According to reports, the 18-year-old was caught in the act in the popular resort of Playa den Bossa at around 9.10pm on Wednesday (Stock image)

The youngster attempted to flee on foot when he saw several agents approach him.

He was ordered to stop but ignored the officers, who eventually intercepted him and placed him in cuffs. The teen is also accused of resisting arrest.

He will appear before a judge to be indicted at a later date.

Last August, a British gang was arrested in Ibiza after the Guardia Civil made Spain’s biggest-ever ‘pink cocaine’ swoop with 13.25 kilos seized plus over €500,000 in cash.

Some 12 Brits were detained along with two women in Colombia, who had travelled there to negotiate a fresh supply of drugs.