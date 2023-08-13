A GIBRALTAR resident leapt onto a tourist and started to beat him up at an Ocean Village restaurant after his victim told him not to vape near him.

A Magistrates Court gave Joe Collins, 32, of Bayside Road a two-month suspended sentence for assault and ordered he pay £2,000 compensation to his victim.

The court heard how the victim and his wife were on holiday in Gibraltar eating a meal when Collins started to vape at a nearby table.

The victim started to wave the vape mist away with his hand as it reached him.

Collins replied: ‘Mate, we’re outside,’ before continuing to vape.

Soon other customers at the Ocean Village restaurant started to be bothered by the vaping and asked Collins about his behaviour.

At that point, Collins became aggressive and started swearing at them.

The victim’s wife then said: “I’ve got a son your age. Would your mum or dad be proud of you?”

“Collins then leapt from his table towards his victim, pushing him to the ground before repeatedly punching his face and head,” the Royal Gibraltar Police said in a statement.

“Due to the victim being wedged in his chair, he was unable to move to defend himself, whilst Collins continued to hit him.”

Members of the public and an off-duty police officer tried to hold Collins back as he continued his attack.

Police officers then arrested the attacker on their arrival and accused him of Assault occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

Collins’ violent punching left his victim with a fractured nose, grazing to his left wrist and bruises around his right eye and head.

The victim also lost his hearing aid during the attack.

Collins was ordered to pay for a replacement hearing aid and his victim’s private medical treatment.

