Police rushed to the scene of a car that appeared to have blood oozing from its boot in the early hours of this morning.

Policia Local in Alcudia, Mallorca, had received a frantic telephone call from a resident who feared a dead or wounded person was bleeding out in the trunk of a parked black Peugeot.

A picture shared by the force shows a sticky red substance dripping down the back of the vehicle and onto the pavement below.

However officers were pleased to discover that it was not, in fact, the scene of a horrific murder.

It quickly transpired that a vandal had thrown raspberry jam at the car.

The police said in a Facebook post: ‘On our way to the scene, many things were going through our heads… in the end , we all breathed a sigh of relief.’