SPAIN’S Royal Household has released the first pictures of Princess Leonor at a military academy, where she will receive the first of three years of training. The heir to throne and future commander-in-chief of the country’s armed forces arrived at the Army Military Academy in Zaragoza on Friday.

The 17-year-old was accompanied by her parents, King Felipe and Queen Letizia, as well as her sister, Sofia.

Speaking to reporters, she said she was feeling ‘a little nervous’ but was embracing the year with ‘great enthusiasm’, according to news agency Reuters.

Her three-year training will include this academic year at the Army academy, followed by a year each at naval school and the General Air Academy.

At the end of May, Leonor, who is the princess of Asturias, finished her International Baccalaureate studies at the UWC Atlantic College in Wales.

In recent years King Felipe has been trying to repair the image of the Spanish Royal Family after a series of scandals, mostly connected to his father, Juan Carlos, who has been living in self-imposed exile in Abu Dhabi since 2020 as allegations of financial wrongdoing mounted against him.

Felipe, however, was widely criticised on Sunday for failing to attend the final of the Women’s World Cup, which was contested by Spain and England.

Queen Letizia and the infanta Sofia were in attendance, and made headlines for ignoring protocol after Spain’s 1-0 victory and hugging the players as well as jumping up and down in celebration over the team’s first World Cup victory.

