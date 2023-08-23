2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Duquesa / Puerto de la Duquesa with pool garage - € 191,000

La Duquesa / Puerto de la Duquesa, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 191,000

Apartment with luxury finishes, spacious and bright. The living room with marble floors, has a large terrace with panoramic sea and mountain views. The kitchen is equipped with electrical appliances. The 2 bedrooms have fitted wardrobes, and bathroom in the master bedroom suite with whirlpool tub and marble walls. It also has large garage. The property is located in a gated community next to the golf course, with 24 hour service, 5 pools, paddle tennis courts and manicured gardens. A 5-minute drive from the beach, Marina and Golf Clubhouse. It is near the town of San Luis de Sabinillas and… See full property details