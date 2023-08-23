La Duquesa / Puerto de la Duquesa, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 191,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Duquesa / Puerto de la Duquesa with pool garage - € 191,000

Apartment with luxury finishes, spacious and bright. The living room with marble floors, has a large terrace with panoramic sea and mountain views. The kitchen is equipped with electrical appliances. The 2 bedrooms have fitted wardrobes, and bathroom in the master bedroom suite with whirlpool tub and marble walls. It also has large garage. The property is located in a gated community next to the golf course, with 24 hour service, 5 pools, paddle tennis courts and manicured gardens. A 5-minute drive from the beach, Marina and Golf Clubhouse. It is near the town of San Luis de Sabinillas and… See full property details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.