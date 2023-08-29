STRAND PROPERTIES, the Spanish real estate company founded by Finns Serena and Anssi Kiviranta, are going from strength to strength.

Not only do they have offices in Marbella, Fuengirola, Malaga and Mallorca, offering an in-depth and personal service based on local knowledge, but they are part of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World ® network.

The network includes 550 companies located in 70 countries, with an estimated 136,000 real estate agents working under them.

Sirena and Anssi Kiviranta were two of the founding partners of a very successful Finnish real estate concept Bo LKV.

Canyamel on Mallorca. Photo: Adobe Stock

They participated in growing the business from scratch to a company of 200 employees and €23M turnover in less than five years.

A capital investment company acquired the majority of Bo LKV in the autumn of 2019. In mutual understanding, the Kiviranta couple had the chance to start a real estate agency abroad under their own brand.

The Strand Properties chain has grown to become one of the most recognised real estate brands among agents, customers, and developers.

It is a luxury real estate agency that offers services to both sellers and buyers, but its listings include properties to suit all budgets with over 1,500 homes for sale.

Right on the beach on the Costa del Sol. Photo: Adobe Stock.

Strand Properties can help customers find the right home by carefully charting the customers’ wishes and using a learning property search service.

For the sellers, the brokerage concept focusing on quality offers the fastest selling times and the best possible selling price.

The experienced team at Strand speaks more than 20 different languages between them and guarantee a personalised and professional real estate service.

The Strand Properties concept also includes the import and sales of carefully selected Scandinavian products in Spain, with brands such as Timberwise, BEdesign, Drop Design Pool, Tablebed, Framery and Woodio. Strand Properties also represent e.g. Ballingslöv kitchens, Massproductions, Fogia, Garden Glory, Kasthall, and Carl Hansen & Son furniture and products.

