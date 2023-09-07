A GROUP of 18 UK Parliamentarians from the House of Commons and House of Lords will visit Gibraltar for National Day on September 10.

The Chair of the All Party Group on Gibraltar Sir Bob Neill will head MPs from Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat and Northern Ireland political parties.

It will be the first time Gibraltar celebrates its National Day celebration after the pandemic and last year’s cancellation because of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo will brief them on the latest political developments, including the situation at the frontier and EU treaty talks.

Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia will show them how the government will adapt to a no deal scenario.

Leaders from UK overseas territories will also be on the Rock for the event before their Joint Ministerial Council with the UK in November.

Picardo will host their ministerial summit and attend a round table discussion under the title theme ‘UK Overseas Territories and the Constitutional Challenges they face’.

The two groups of parliamentarians will take part in activities around Gibraltar National Day on September 10.

EXHIBITIONS, festivals, a boat procession and fashion show are all planned for this year’s National Celebrations.

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) said it had teamed up with Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) to put on the ‘wide-ranging series of events’.

The two weeks leading up to National Day now promise to be one of the most exciting cultural celebrations of the year.

“As in the past, the emphasis remains very much on celebration, with varied entertainment, offering a range of shows and activities for all to enjoy in the spirit of this special occasion,” SDGG chairman Richard Buttigieg said.

“I am confident that Gibraltarians of all ages will have much to enjoy in the lead-up to and on National Day itself.”

There will be art exhibitions, a fashion show, a boat procession and religious services leading up to the day itself when there will be dancing, live bands and even a music festival.

