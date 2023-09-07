GIBRALTAR’S government has this week opened three new school buildings, part of a £160 million project that has provided ten new schools in 12 years.

In three consecutive ceremonies it opened St Mary’s Lower Primary School, Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School and Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo invited members of the public to view the three new schools from September 4-6 which he called ‘money well spent’.

The openings, ahead of a general election this year, sent a clear message on the priorities of the GSLP/Liberal alliance.

And Picardo defended critics who have attacked the economic wisdom of splashing out so much on education in the midst of the combined challenges of both COVID-19 and Brexit.

“Since we were elected in 2011, we have spent approximately £160 million in our education revolution programme.

“This means that we have spent around £13.3m every year we have been in Government to build 10 world-class schools.

“That has to be money well spent, by any stretch of the imagination.”

Minister for Education John Cortes, himself a former teacher, said it was an ‘education revolution’.

Director of Education Keri Scott highlighted how the latest ‘family of schools’ were built close to each other to benefit from each other’s facilities.

“Rather than needing to factor in travel time and logistics for going onto the road, now we can do that within the building no matter the weather,” Scott said.

Teachers, parents and even pupils complemented the space, facilities, playgrounds and well-prepared classrooms that were at a par with private schools.

Emma Montegriffo, head teacher of Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School was especially in awe of the new facilities.

“This building is a symbol of progress, innovation and a commitment to education,” she told GBC.

“Every wall, every corridor and every classroom has been so carefully crafted that we have an environment that each and every child can thrive.”

