HAPPY homeowners in Gibraltar will soon get the keys to their brand new affordable homes at the impressive Hassan Centenary Terraces after the government announced the completion of its first phase.

The government released 380 properties which it said ‘have been completed to a high standard’, with another 285 flats to follow in phase two.

Located at the new entrance to Gibraltar on the south of the Eastside Development overlooking Eastern Beach, Hassan Centenary Terraces is part of the second raft of public homes since the GSLP/Liberals won the 2011 election.

Beach View Terraces and Mons Calpe Mews finished in 2016 provided 893 flats between them.

Work on Bob Peliza Mews and Chatham Views started this summer, which together with HCT phase two will provide nearly 1,250 homes for local people.

The government complemented construction company Casais on its ‘excellent work’, which it said, ‘resulted in innovative, sustainable and affordable housing’.

It said they ‘not only benefit prospective home owners, but will also provide for the continued economic and physical expansion of Gibraltar’.

Homeowners benefit from the unique 50/50 scheme that means the government pays half the cost price of the homes.

“We promised to deliver affordable and sustainable homes to the people of Gibraltar during our time in Government,” Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said.

“I am pleased to say that we have not only done that, but that we have managed to deliver MORE affordable homes than any other Government in Gibraltar has done before.”

He said they would especially benefit young first time homeowners and growing families.

The noisy piling process will now be completed at Chatham Views by the end of September giving way to the next stage of the development.

Piling for Bob Peliza Mews will start next week after the contractor finished clearing the remains of Waterport Generating Station.

“Within a few weeks, purchasers will be able to begin the process of payments towards their new homes, whilst simultaneously being able to see the physical manifestation of their investment in their futures,” Picardo added.

READ MORE: