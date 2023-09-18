AROUND two dozen mothers in the Spanish region of Extremadura have reported a shocking new use of artificial intelligence: to create ultra-realistic naked pictures of their teenage daughters.

The case came to light in the local press today after one of these mothers, Miriam Al Adib, took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a long video explaining what had happened.

In her recording, Al Adib, who is a gynaecologist, said that when she first saw the doctored picture of her 14-year-old daughter, it was so realistic that her first thought was: “What have you done?!”

“The image is incredibly realistic, and as well as having gone viral between [schoolboys], it may have been uploaded to [pornographic] internet websites such as OnlyFans,” she told El Periodico de Extremadura.

Al Adib reported that so far there are about 24 mothers in the municipality of Almendralejo, Badajoz province, whose daughters have been victims of the faked pictures, but that this number is likely to rise.

“Since I uploaded the [Instagram] video I have been getting messages from more mothers,” she told the newspaper. “Apparently this has been going on since at least July and some of the girls are having a really bad time.”

Miriam Al Adib denounces the images of her daughter via Instagram.

Al Adib also claimed that the origin of the pictures is a WhatsApp group made up of male students from different schools.

“They think it’s funny, and a lot of people of that age have been sharing the images,” she added.

There are five secondary schools in Almendralejo, and according to Spanish daily El Pais doctored images have been shared of students from four of them. Police sources told the paper that seven reports have been filed by parents in recent days, and that the case is already being investigated.

One of the affected mothers reported that her daughter had been asked by a boy via Instagram to give her money. When she refused, he sent her a faked naked picture of herself. She blocked the account, which police believe may be a fake.

The culprits behind the creation of the faked photos could be facing a range of different charges, including an offence of creating child pornography, which carries with it a prison sentence of between one to five years, rising to five to nine years should the child in question be under the age of 14.

Distributing the images can carry with it jail terms of six months to a year, or a fine, while if extortion can be proved, offenders could be looking at one to give years.But according to El Periodico de Extremadura, given that the suspects in the case are likely minors themselves, such sentences would not apply and the worst that could happen is that they be sent by a judge to spend time in a juvenile facility.

Read more:

Spain’s data protection agency opens probe into the ChatGPT artificial intelligence app

Pervert sexually assaults three-year-old boy and records video of abuse in Spain’s Valencia

Retired police chief arrested on Spain’s Mallorca after child pornography is found in his former office