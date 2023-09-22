THIS is the brazen moment a man allegedly stole a cat from its family’s doorstep in Marbella, sparking outrage among the expat community.

CCTV footage shared with the Olive Press shows a heavily tattooed man with a limp making his way down a street in Nueva Andalucia, at around 12.30pm on September 9.

The unidentified individual, who donned white sunglasses and a crucifix tattoo on his right calf, was heading towards the home of British expat and mother-of-two Louise Franklin Pellegrino.

Moments later, in a clip taken by a second CCTV camera, he is seen holding Louise’s six-year-old Sphynx cat, named Paris, while walking at pace away from the property.

Louise (pictured with Paris), 47, the Olive Press: “We are absolutely devastated, my little girl adored Paris as did my boy, she was adored by us all.”

The footage shows him seemingly removing the feline’s collar and tracker before placing it on the neighbour’s wall and leaving the area.

“Before we saw the CCTV I knew she had been stolen because I found her tracker on the wall next door.

“I have been searching for 12 days straight with barely any sleep and police have found nothing so far.”

Louise is now offering a €3,000 reward for the safe return of Paris.

The Sphynx is ‘famous’ on the Costa del Sol as its face is the logo for MOSH Kitchen, part of luxury hospitality firm the Mosh Group.

Louise is now offering a €3,000 reward for the safe return of Paris (pictured)

Paris used to live with two of Mosh’s founders before it moved in with Louise just a few doors down three years ago.

Louise said she has seen Sphynx cats being sold online for up to €1,000, or even more if they are kittens or can breed.

Anyone who may have seen Paris is urged to contact Louise on +44 7796 691 539.

