A BRITISH man, 43, has been arrested in Javea and charged with setting fire to several municipal rubbish collection bins and parked cars.

The Guardia Civil says the Brit, who lives in the Costa Blanca municipality, has a criminal record for similar offences.

The man went on a rampage in the early hours of August 8 leading to Guardia and Javea police patrols getting multiple calls about waste containers and cars ablaze on public roads.

Authorities said that 13 containers valued at €19,000 were damaged as well as three cars parked close to them.

Witness statements and security cameras identified a vehicle that was at the scene of the fires and it belonged to a local resident who had previously been arrested for arson.

Guardia Civil officers pounced on his car on September 13 as the Brit was outside it walking around a public car park.

The vehicle was searched and a container with traces of gasoline was found along with lighters and matches.

ARSONIST’S TOOLS

The man has been charged with four counts of causing damage with the Guardia trying to establish what has motivation was for the offences.

Investigators are also trying to find out whether the 43-year-old committed other cases of arson in adjoining municipalities.

The Brit was freed on bail after appearing before a Denia court.

