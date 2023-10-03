GUARDAMAR council has been warned about a rising feral cat population at the mouth of the Segura river and in the dune pine forest which poses a risk to protected species in the area.

Native fauna is under threat according to the Friends of the Southern Alicante Wetlands(AHSA) who expressed their concerns in a letter to the authority.

AHSA says that feral cats have always been present on the southern breakwater but have noted a significant increase recently on protected north and south banks of the Segura.

The group say that shelters have been erected close to the old fishermen’s market building on the north bank.

SHELTERS ERECTED(Right)

They also pointed out that the dune pine forest is protected by European law and is classified as an area of community interest.

Photos have also been published by AHSA of feeders placed around the area to supply the cats with food and water.

FOOD FOR CATS

AHSA states that bird nesting areas linked to the fresh waterland formed by the old and new Segura riverbed where it meets with the Mediterranean Sea are threatened by the cats.

It’s called on Guardamar council to carry out a census of feral cat colonies in the municipality and to tighten up local laws so that species on protected lands are not disrupted by them.

READ MORE: