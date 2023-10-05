A RESIDENTS group has slammed the state of the railing at one of the main promenades on the Orihuela Costa in the south of Alicante province.

The Cabo Roig and Lomas Residents Association has demanded urgent repairs be carried out to the railing at Playa Flamenca which has badly corroded over the years due to storms and high humidity.

Temporary fencing has been put in by Orihuela council at some sections that have disappeared to avoid pedestrians tripping over and suffering accidents.

The problem has escalated in the last two years, but different council administrations have done little to solve the issue.

The Partido Popular-Vox coalition running the authority says they are looking for funding to carry out repairs to the damaged sections caused by high oxidation.

The previous infrastructure councillor, Angel Noguera, said that budget and rising energy costs put paid to any repairs as well as other projects.

Before the cutbacks, Noguera said that test work was carried out on the section between Calle Violeta and Cala Estaca to sand down the railing and to remove any rust before repainting.

He added that but for financial constraints, the work would have been extended as the railing passed through Playa Flamenca and Cala Mosca.

The sticking plaster approach appeared to be just that, as the iron pillars that support the stainless steel bars have eroded so much that they need to be replaced by material that is more resistant to the elements.