YOUNG Israelis trapped in Spain have vowed to return home to fight against Hamas following the militant group’s unprecedented attack on the Jewish state last weekend.

Hundreds of innocent civilians have been massacred by the Palestinian group since it fired more than three thousand missiles as part of a surprise invasion last Saturday.

But more barbaric acts on the ground have shocked the international community, including the reported beheading of babies, women and children in the Kfar Aza kibbutz, close to the Gaza border.

As a response, the Israeli Army has initiated the ‘largest recruitment drive in history’.

One Israeli, referred to as David, is stuck in Madrid, where he had been visiting family at the time of the attack.

"It's not a battlefield. It's a massacre."

Here, MG Itai Veruv is preparing journalists to enter Kfar Aza where atrocities have taken place at the hands of Hamas terrorists. pic.twitter.com/1MXMxuWHpA — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 11, 2023

He told ABC that it is ‘very difficult’ to return home after flights from Spain to Tel Aviv were suspended, but that he was planning to travel to Cyprus and then onto Israel.

The 25-year-old said he will join the Army and fight, despite having already served his mandatory three years of national service (two for women).

He said: “I don’t know if I’ll see much action, but I feel like it’s my obligation to help my country right now, and I’m proud of it.”

One dual national – Spanish and Israeli – added that he had no choice but to return home and fight.

He said: “What we are seeing is barbaric, it makes our blood run cold, that is why I am here, we cannot stand still, this cannot happen, not in Israel, not anywhere.”

“My best friend is on the front and today I found out that he is in the entry zone to Gaza… Yesterday I found out that another friend had died in the attacks and they couldn’t even bury him peacefully, the alarms went off and all the attendees had to hide and lie on the ground.”

He added: “During my military service I swore with the Tanakh in my heart and with a weapon, promising that I was going to take care of the people and the state of Israel and I really want to do it.”