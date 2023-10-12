A YOUNG man admitted to police in Spain’s Malaga that he knocked out a 67-year-old for no other reason than that he was feeling angry at the time.

Local Police in the city of Malaga arrested the 27-year-old after the incident in Doctor Maranon Avenue on October 5.

The 67-year-old victim of the random attack and witnesses reported how his attacker came up to him in the middle of the street and without a word punched him so hard he left him unconscious.

Police officers then found the elderly man lying on the ground with blood pouring out of his ear from a strong blow to the head.

The victim then told officers he would go to the hospital himself for treatment and would then report the crime at the local police station.

He gave a description to officers so they could search the area.

The local police then looked around the nearby Malaga city streets and located a man that had those same characteristics and was the dressed the way the victim described him.

The attacker then spontaneously told the agents that he had hit the elderly man in a bout of rage that was not connected to the actions of the victim.

Police officers then arrested him and because he had no known abode and not enough money to pay for bail, took him into custody.

