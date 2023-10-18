SIX AIRPORTS in France have been evacuated on Wednesday morning after ‘threats of attack’ received by email, according to French media.

The airports affected are Lille, Lyon (Bron), Nantes, Nice, Toulouse and Paris-Beauvais.

An investigation is underway to corroborate or eliminate the threats, with flights to and from Spain to those airports disrupted along with other destinations.

By midday, several of the airports had reported bomb threats requiring the intervention of the authorities.

“State security teams are on site,” according to Lille airport in northern France.

Paris-Beauvais airport mentioned on its Facebook page ‘an anonymous threat received by several airports’, according to the Le Monde newspaper.

France has ramped up security following last week’s school stabbing incident when a teacher was killed in a suspected extreme Islamic attack.

On Tuesday, the Palace of Versailles was evacuated over a security scare for the second time in four days.