3 bedroom Villa for sale in Los Balcones with pool - € 340,000

Villa Los Balcones, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 340,000

Nature views resort is luxurious modern development situated in Los Balcones, overlooking the pink salt lake of Torrevieja. This secure gated community consists of 84 properties, villas with private pool, ground floor apartments with garden and under build and penthouse with rooftop solarium. There are lovely communal gardens with 2 pools and each property includes LED lighting, pre-installation of hot/cold vented air conditioning, fitted kitchen with appliances and a secure underground space with storage. This beautiful villa comprises of an open plan lounge area with patio doors which lead… See full property details