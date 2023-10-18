SPAIN’S Aemet weather agency has issued orange and yellow alerts for heavy rainfall in Malaga province, with the bad weather due to arrive tomorrow, Thursday.

According to the meteorological service, the two extremes of the province will be affected – in Serrania de Ronda and Axarquia – with showers likely to leave as much as 30 litres of water per square metre in the space of just an hour.

The orange warnings for these areas, however, will not be in place until 6pm on Thursday, meaning that any rainfall earlier in the day is likely to be much lighter.

Other parts of Malaga will also see showers, such as Malaga city, Antequera and Valle del Guadalhorce. But in these areas the warnings will be lower, at the yellow level, with a chance of 20 litres of rainfall per square metre in an hour.

The coastline of Malaga province is also forecast to see winds of up to 80km/h and heavy waves, according to newspaper Diario Sur.

A weather front dubbed ‘Aline’ by the Portuguese weather agency is due to spread across the entire Iberian peninsula on Thursday, bringing with it high winds, rain and heavy waves.

