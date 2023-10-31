A MAN, 82, escaped with just leg burns after an explosion ripped through the top floor of his Orihuela Costa home on Tuesday morning.

Neighbours got him to safety via the balcony of his duplex property on Calle Osa Mayor at La Florida- an area popular with expat residents from the UK and across Europe.

The blast is believed to have been caused by an electrical appliance at around 7.50am, but that is subject to confirmation by investigators.

The explosion shattered the balcony window with black smoke billowing out of the property.

The man- of undisclosed nationality- lived with two women in the duplex, who were downstairs when the blast happened.

The resident was stretchered down by a fire crew from his neighbour’s terrace and had suffered significant burns to his legs.

Two Orihuela Policia Local officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was brought under control by 9.00am.