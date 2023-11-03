A FUGITIVE wanted for attempted murder in Strasbourg, France, has been arrested by gun-wielding Guardia Civil officers in Alicante province.

The man, 31, has dual French and Iranian nationality and was detained in Callosa d’en Sarria in the Marina Baixa region.

He was part of a four-strong gang in a moving car that opened fire in Strasbourg on January 8, with several people struck by the hail of bullets.

One of the victims required emergency surgery.

Two suspects were arrested but two others escaped including the dual-national.

French authorities issued a European Arrest Warrant which besides the shooting, also referred to illegal weapons possession and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Investigations pinned him down to a remote housing estate in Callosa and the Guardia Civil were contacted to execute his arrested.

They went to the man’s property and waited for him to return as they detained him in the street.

Officers seized his car as well as computer equipment and €7,000 in cash from his home.

He was transferred to the National Court in Madrid who jailed him, ahead of processing France’s extradition request.