LOW COST airline Easyjet will be launching nine routes next summer from Alicante-Elche airport to coincide with the company opening a new base there.

Three of the services- two of which are brand new- will link the UK with the Costa Blanca.

The debut services to Alicante-Elche will launch from Southampton on March 31 and Belfast City on May 2, in addition to the return of the Newcastle route on April 2.

The three routes will operate throughout summer with Southampton to Alicante scheduled once a week on a Sunday, Newcastle to Alicante twice a week on Tuesday and Saturday, and Belfast City to Alicante twice a week on Thursday and Sunday.

Other new flights will take in Zurich, Prague, Lyon, Lille, Nantes and Nice, with Easyjet saying an extra 125,000 seats will be available due to the expansion.

The company expects to offer 1.5 million seats to Alicante between April and October, representing an increase of around 10% compared to the 2023 ‘high’ season.

The expanded flight schedule means there will be three aircraft at the new Alicante base.

Easyjet will also restart flights from Luton to Reus on the Costa Dorada as well as launching a new route to there from Manchester.

Both will start on April 2 and will operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the summer season.

