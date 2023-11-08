A SPANISH man kidnapped by Hamas militia during the October 7 attacks on Israel, has died, according to diplomatic sources speaking to the El Pais newspaper on Wednesday.

Ivan Illarramendi, 46 came from the Basque Country town of Zarautz and lived with his Chilean wife Loren Garcovich, 47, on the Kissufim Kibbutz just two kilometres from Gaza.

The status of Loren is not known, and no further details have been made public about exactly happened to her husband or where and when he died.

They tried to get into a safe room when Hamas terrorists entered their property and the couple phoned their parents, but their home was empty when the police arrived.

Spain’s Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, confirmed on October 9 that two Spaniards were ‘affected’ by the Hamas attack.

Two days later, the government announced that 19-year-old Maya Villalobo from Sevilla, who was doing her military service in Israel, had died.

Maya had dual Spanish-Israeli nationality and her father was a professor at Sevilla University.

