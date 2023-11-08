TEACHERS at Gibraltar’s two secondary schools have given students the chance to catch, clean, cook and serve their own fish as part of their studies.

Local fishing expert Lee Torres took the teens out to Gibraltar’s waters to live the thrill of dropping their lines into the water to reel in their own Albacore fish.

Students then took the fishes back to their schools where the government said ‘the real culinary adventure began’ as they prepared, cooked and served their catch.

The ‘from sea to plate’ educational trip was part of the Food Preparation and Nutrition A-level course.

“The educational experience took students out into the Bay, where they were able to develop a life skill in catching their own Albacore fish with local expert Lee Torres,” the government explained in a statement.

“The students eagerly took to the waters, casting their lines and learning the age-old craft of fishing.

“The thrill of the catch was palpable as they reeled in their Albacore, an experience that few of them had ever encountered before.”

The experience showed the students ‘the connection between nature and food preparation’, the statement read.

Torres the showed them how to gut and clean their catches before explaining to them the importance of sustainable fishing practices and respect for the environment.

Teachers Ms Grech and Ms Baitson, who helped organise the course then showed the students how to prepare and cook the fish.

The teachers saw how the pupils got excited and engaged by the task throughout the whole journey.

“Smiles, laughter and a genuine sense of curiosity radiated from their faces, underscoring the immense value of such experiential learning opportunities for our youth,” the government said.

Organisers said these sorts of experiences show how education can ‘provide meaningful, hands-on learning experiences’.

Gibraltar has a sizeable fishing community, traditionally located around Catalan Bay. Many of the fishing boats are now located at the Mid-Harbours marina.

