A CHARITY in Gibraltar is launching a ‘groundbreaking’ new ten-week group work programme that aims to empower children that faced the horrors of abuse at home.

Childline has introduced the Domestic Abuse Recovering Together (DART) programme as part of Gibraltar’s National Domestic Abuse Strategy.

Bringing the strategy to Gibraltar was the brainchild of former minister for justice Samantha Sacramento who chose to step aside from frontline politics before the October 12 election.

The UK’s National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) put together the DART programme.

It is designed for children aged 7 to 14-years-old and their mothers to strengthen their relationship and help them overcome the negative aspects of abuse.

“By participating in DART, women and children can openly share their experiences, discuss their emotions, gain a deeper understanding of domestic abuse, and learn vital strategies for staying safe,” the government said in a statement.

Sacramento teamed up with her successor to launch the new programme with the important UK-based charity.

Childline’s participation in the ‘evidence-based’ programme built on years of research and expertise is a big step for the charity in conjunctions with the government.

Childline Chief Executive Caroline Carter said:”Childline is dedicated to providing a safe and nurturing environment for children and families facing challenging circumstances.

“Our mission is to end cruelty to children in Gibraltar.

“Our involvement in Gibraltar’s National Domestic Abuse Strategy is a testament to our commitment to creating a safer and more supportive environment for children and mothers,” she added.

New Minister for Justice Nigel Feetham said he was ‘delighted to meet with Childline’ in this latest stage of the domestic abuse strategy.

“The dedication of Childline, with the support of the Care Agency and my predecessor as Minister for Justice, Samantha Sacramento, has got us to where we are today and ever closer to our goal of breaking the cycle of domestic abuse in Gibraltar.

“I would like to thank Samantha for giving up her time today to handover this matter to me and I look forward to speaking to Caroline again once the programme has started being delivered.”

