CEREMONIES to honour members of the UK armed forces who gave their lives fighting for their country will be held by the Royal British Legion across the Costa Blanca and Murcia regions this weekend as Armistice Day and Remembrance Day fall this year on successive days.

In the south, the Torrevieja RBL branch will host a Remembrance Service this Saturday on Armistice Day at the Inmaculada Concepcion church in the city centre.

Father Richard Seabrook will officiate, with the Phoenix International Concert Band providing the music.

The Torrevieja Pipes and Drums who led last month’s Poppy Appeal launch parade in Benidorm will also be in attendance.

All veterans are invited to march with their standards from the Plaza de la Constitution into the church at 10.40am.

After the service, the laying of wreaths and personal crosses will be at the Garden of Remembrance at the Church of England Chaplaincy of Saints Peter and Paul in La Siesta between 1.15pm and 1.30pm.

Also on Saturday, the Hondon Valley branch has a service at the church on Calle Juan Carlos in Hondon de los Frailes, with people asked to be seated by 10.40am.

A wreath-laying ceremony will take place afterwards outside the town hall.

Finally this Saturday, the Murcia RBL branch holds its Act of Remembrance from 11.30am at the side of the Blue Palm on the Sierra Golf Resort.

On Sunday, the Gran Alacant and La Marina RBL branch host their Remembrance Day event starting at noon at the Plaza Mayor in Gran Alacant, and there will be a 12.15pm start for the Pinoso branch service at the Parochial Church of St.Peter in the town.

In the north, the Javea RBL branch is holding two Acts of Remembrance and they emphasise that you don’t have to be an RBL member or have been in the armed services to attend.

The first commemoration will be in Moraira this Friday at the Santa Maria dels Desemparats church on Calle de la Iglesia.

It starts at 6.30pm and will feature the Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir.

On Sunday, Javea’s Fisherman’s Church on Calle Pio X will host a Remembrance Day service at 3.00 pm with the Lady Elizabeth Senior School choir from Benitachell.

The Benidorm RBL branch will have an 11.00pm start for their service at the 3 Amigos Armed Forces Club in the city, while the Val Albaida and Gandia branches have a joint service at the Restaurant El Pansat, Albeida, commencing at 11.15am.

