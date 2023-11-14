2 bedroom Flat for sale in Puig de Ros with pool garage - € 415,000

Flat Puig de Ros, Majorca 2 beds 2 baths € 415,000

This great, renovated apartment in Puig de Ros offers lovely views to the forest and is located in a beautiful complex, just a few steps from the sea, in the south of the gorgeous island of Mallorca. The light-flooded property has a constructed area of approx. 92 m2 that are distributed as follows: a spacious living/ dining room with access to the terrace with lovely views, a furnished and equipped kitchen, 2 beautiful bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, 2 bathrooms, an utility room, as well as a storage room. The well-maintained complex offers the owners nice garden areas and a magnificent… See full property details