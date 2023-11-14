IT pays to be happy on Spain’s Costa del Sol, where one bar offers discounts for customers who ‘smile’ or show ‘patience’ and ‘generosity’.

A tapas bar owner in Torremolinos started the scheme because he wanted his customers to leave with a ‘good taste in their mouths’.

Eric Guibet, owner of Tres14 tapas&cafe, told Area Costa del Sol: “We did it because of inflation, to try to do our bit to help our clients by giving them good food.

The Torremolinos tapas bar says the scheme is a success. Photo: Tres14 tapas&cafe/Facebook

“We apply it to everything. It doesn’t matter if it was a meal or just a coffee.”

The Avenida Manuel Fraga Iribarne restaurant removes €0.01 for the ‘generosity’, ‘friendliness’ and ‘smiles’ of their clients.

A customer reciept uploaded to Instagram shows discounts for a ‘recommendation’, ‘friendliness’, ‘generosity’, ‘patience’ and a ‘smile’.

According to the owners, the scheme has been a success and customers seem very happy.

One reviewer, Patry Roman, wrote on Google: “We loved the detail with the bill.”

The hotelier and restaurateur, Eric confesses he got the idea from a bar in Barcelona. He said: “They thank their diners in advance for recommending them, but they don’t give them a discount. I thought that this small discount would be funny and have more impact. That’s how I decided to incorporate it. I don’t lose money and people like it.”

The local venue serves traditional Spanish food and tapas such as croquetas, patatas bravas and gazpacho alongside international dishes such as nachos, tacos and chicken wings.

They have earnt a 4.5 Tripadvisor rating, with many reviewers highlighting the ‘excellent service and varied, delicious tapas’.

