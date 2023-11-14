TWO Costa del Sol charities have been gifted a former expat’s property following her unexpected death.

Expat Maureen Thomson had lived in Benalmadena for 22 years when she suddenly died of sepsis in 2020, leaving no will.

Her sister, Liz Thomson, decided to honour her memory by gifting two local charities, Cudeca and Donkey Dreamland, her sister’s properties.

The charities celebrated Maureen’s life with a special lunch at the Mijas based donkey sanctuary last week, reports Diario Sur.

Maureen was a ‘donkey lover’ and her ashes were scattered at the sanctuary last year.

Maureen Thomson’s legacy will bring a ‘lasting benefit to the Costa del Sol’ Photo: Liz Thomson/Just Giving

Maureen’s friends, family and charity representatives attended the event to honour the expat, who they described as ‘kind, generous and open-hearted’.

Maureen’s two properties were divided between Donkey Dreamland and Cudeca, of which she had been a ‘staunch supporter’ since moving to Spain in 1998.

Maureen’s ashes were scattered at Donkey Dreamland’s sanctuary Photo: Donkey Dreamland/Facebook

Both charities expressed their gratitude to Maureen, saying that such donations help them to continue their efforts.

Speaking to Sur in English, Liz said: “In death she has given something back to the country in which she spent the greater part of her life. Everyone will have their own unique memories of Maureen, while her legacy will bring lasting benefit to the Costa del Sol.”

Her family have asked for donations to Sepsis UK in honour of Maureen.

