A SPANISH hotel has been fined €2,000 after scanning guest passports at check-in.

The protocol was deemed to be an ‘excessive processing of personal data’ by the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD).

The fine comes after authorities were alerted of the issue by a young couple in May this year.

The pair were visiting the Torrevieja hotel when they were informed they could not access their accommodation as someone else had used their personal data to check in.

The hotel then refused to provide the couple with complaint forms.

According to the AEPD: “The Local Police investigated and found that the client register book had no numerical annotation but was just loose sheets of scanned IDs.”

They added that scanning identification documents such as passports or IDs is not a necessary part of the check in process.

