THE Valencian Cava Fair returns to Valencia City’s Colon Market building on Carrer de Jorge Juan between this Friday and Saturday.

Seven wineries will offer visitors the chance to sample some of the best cavas in the sector at one of the most anticipated events for the local sector.

Organised by the Requena Cava Producers Association, the fair will feature products from the Coviñas, Chozas Carrascal, Dominio de la Vega, Hispano Swissas, Cavas Marevia, Pago de Tharsys and Torre Oria producers.

The wineries will offer new vintages and new labels that are among the most exclusive sparkling wines that are made in Spain.

The producers are going through one of their best periods, both in sales and in consolidating its image of prestige and quality in the national and international market.

The special climate of the Requena municipality, its altitude, the thermal contrast between day and night and the qualities of its soils allow the cultivation of optimal grapes of superior quality for the production of sparkling wines of second fermentation in the bottle (a traditional method) that are fresh, complex, creamy and with an extraordinary ageing capacity.

Rebeca Garcia, president of the Requena Cava Producers Association said: “The fair is our most important event and was first held in 2013.”

“Being able to continue holding this event at the Colon Market is also a source of joy, because if we talk about fusion between cava and gastronomy, there is nothing that harmonises better with our bubbles than this emblematic space of Valencia.”