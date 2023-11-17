KING Charles III ‘remains deeply interested in Gibraltar’, Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia said after he met the British monarch in London.

Garcia took part in a reception and dinner hosted by the king at Buckingham Palace with leaders from other British Overseas Territories.

The royal event followed a Joint Ministerial Council between the UK and British territories in the UK capital that allowed them to discuss their relationship with Britain.

Garcia represented Gibraltar and raised different constitutional questions and self-determination issues.

He along with other Overseas Territories chiefs attended two sessions with House of Commons Committees on public administration and foreign affairs.

Garcia updated both of them on the possibility of getting an EU treaty and planning for no deal.

After the dinner, Garcia met the three Gibraltar students taking part in the UK Youth Parliament on November 17.

“This visit to London was packed with meetings and events,” Garcia said.

“The Joint Ministerial Council revealed both the commonalities and the differences between the British Overseas Territories as a part of the wider British family.

“It was a welcome part of that process and a genuine honour to have had the opportunity for a conversation with His Majesty the King, who I saw remains deeply interested in Gibraltar and in the Overseas Territories as a whole.”

ALSO READ: