A MAN who broke in and stole about £4,000 from three Gibraltar businesses during the last few months was sentenced to a year in prison.

Francis Alman, 23, of Laguna Estate, twice burgled the Casino Calpe and broke into The Lounge on Queensway Quay and Karma beach bar.

During the break-ins from August to October, Alman took £4,000, an iPad and iPod Touch, police said in a statement.

Alman also pleaded guilty to assaulting officers and leaving Gibraltar through the fence at Eastern Beach instead of through the official land frontier.

Magistrates gave him three sentences for the burglaries to be served one after the other.

They also ordered him to spend an extra four weeks in prison for attacking police officers.

Together, the sentences added up to one year at Windmill Hill Prison.

Another local man Kaylan Torres, 18, was sentenced to 4 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, for breaking into the Reef Rainforest Café .

The court heard that around 8.45am on September 10 police officers saw that the café’s doors were wide open and that a gaming machine had been badly damaged.

They were later able to check the café’s CCTV footage on which Torres’ face was clearly visible at the scene.

