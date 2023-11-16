THE body of an Italian woman who was murdered by her ex partner and hidden in an attic for nearly a decade has finally been returned home for burial.

Sibora Gagani, 22, vanished without a trace on the Costa del Sol in July 2014 after breaking up with her Italian boyfriend Marco, 45.

For a full nine years Sibora’s disappearance remained a mystery, until the murder of another woman on May 17th this year set off alarm bells and reignited the case.

Investigators made the grim discovery after four separate searches in a Torremolinos property

While under arrest for the murder of the second woman, Paula, Marco spontaneously confessed to killing Sibora and hiding her body in his Torremolinos flat.

The body was discovered by investigators in a box full of lime and hidden between the walls of the house El Calvario after a total of four searches on June 6.

Initial searches included the use of specialised equipment and X-ray technology.

Sibora Gagani went missing in 2014

Eventually investigators uncovered an anomaly in one of the walls – an ingeniously concealed hollow space.

Along with the body, investigators found a knife with bloodstains on it, suggesting that both Sibora and Paula were stabbed to death.

A DNA test later confirmed that the macabre discovery was indeed Sibora.

A funeral will take place in the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Grace in the Roman town of Nettuno on November 18.

