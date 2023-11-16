EVERY genre of Latin music will be represented at the 24th Latin Grammys ceremony this Thursday evening in Sevilla.

It’s the first time the Latin Grammys are being held outside the US with a start time of 10.30pm.

The venue for the three hour show will be Sevilla’s FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre and will be screened on TVE’s La 1 with the event hosted in Spanish and Portuguese.

Viewers will be watching out closely for the top four categories: record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist.

Nominees in those categories include Shakira(returning to Spain despite her tax problems), Peso Pluma, GALE, Maluma and Alejandro Sanz- all of whom are scheduled to perform.

Other nominees in those top categories include Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny, Natalia LaFourcade, Karol G, Juanes, Carlos Vives and Marc Anthony.

The young Catalan singer Borja is the only Spaniard nominated this year for Best New Artist.

BORJA(Cordon Press image)

Last year’s winner for album of the year, Spain’s Rosalia, will also return to the stage as a nominee for record of the year.

The Latin Recording Academy is also honouring Laura Pausini with the Person of the Year award.

Pausini, a multilingual Italian artist who has performed extensively in Spanish, won a Grammy for best Latin pop album in 2006 and a Golden Globe in 2021, and she has been nominated for an Academy Award.

The person with the most nominations this year is producer Edgar Barrera, who received 13 nominations across categories for his collaborations with artists including Bad Bunny and Marc Anthony.

